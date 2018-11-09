Protesters rally against resignation of Attorney General

Medford, Ore. – People rallied in Ashland and Medford to protest the resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and what it means for the future of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.
People started gathering at Vogel Plaza today to protest Attorney General Jeff Session’s resignation. These rallies are just part of the hundreds going on around the country right now.
Sessions’ resignation apparently came at the President’s request, and people at today’s rally said they’re worried now that Sessions has stepped down that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller will end.
“I do think that it’s important to Southern Oregon, we want the truth,” Protester, Lisa Michelon said. “We want a president that we can trust and believe and not so much dishonesty.”
Sessions is stepping down after more than a year of criticism by the President for recusing himself from the Russian investigation. Matthew Whitaker was Sessions’ chief of staff and will replace him as acting attorney general. He will also assume oversight of the Mueller probe.
People at today’s rally are now calling for Whitaker to recuse himself from the investigation. Meanwhile, the President’s administration is saying they are pleased about the appointment and Whitaker will “serve the country well”.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.