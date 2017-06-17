President Trump announces changes to Cuba policies

Miami, Fl.- President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. will tighten travel restrictions and block business with Cuba.
“Effective immediately, I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” Trump said in Miami.
The president said the policy change is one he promised during his campaign. As part of the partial reversal of the Obama era policy, he pledged to “enforce the ban on tourism, enforce the embargo.” He went on to say the United States will take concrete steps to ensure investments flow directly to the people of Cuba, not to the government.
The U.S. embassy in Cuba will remain open.
The move does not end diplomatic ties with the country and doesn’t place limits on items, such as cigars or rum, that Americans can bring back from Cuba.