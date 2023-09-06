Public comment open for potential offshore wind farming along Oregon Coast

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representatives Suzanne Bonamici and Val Hoyle announced the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will post public meetings on two proposals for wind energy off the Oregon Coast.

“Renewable energy is an essential piece of the strategy to combat the climate crisis,” Wyden said. “However, local communities and fishermen have to be at the center for decisions about offshore wind projects that affect their livelihoods. I encourage Oregonians to voice their concerns so a workable solution can be reached.”

Today’s announcement follows the legislators pushing BOEM to extend the public comment period and hold open public meetings on the draft wind energy areas, which cover just under 220,000 acres offshore of Southern Oregon.

“We must transition away from fossil fuels to clean energy, but we need to do it right,” Hoyle said. “I believe local communities need to be at the table when plans are made. I’m glad the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is hosting public meetings to ensure they are hearing directly from Oregon’s coastal communities.”

BOEM has scheduled several public meetings to outline information and present next steps in its offshore wind area identification process.

Virtual Oregon Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force Meeting

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023; 9:00 a.m. – 2:00p.m.

Registration link is posted on BOEM’s website.

Informational Fishing Webinar (fishing data focus):

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023: 5:00 pm – 8:00 p.m.

Registration link to be posted on BOEM’s website soon.

The following is a list of the in-person public meetings:

Gold Beach, Oregon: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023; 4:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Event Center at the Beach Docia Room, 29392 Ellensburg Avenue

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023; 4:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Event Center at the Beach Docia Room, 29392 Ellensburg Avenue Coos Bay, Oregon: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; 4:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; 4:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Coos Bay Public Library, Myrtlewood Room, 525 Anderson Avenue Brookings, Oregon: Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; 4:00p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Southwest Oregon Community College – Curry Campus, Commons Room, 96082 Lone Ranch Pkwy

“Offshore wind holds significant potential to boost much needed renewable energy, but it must be deployed in partnership with our existing fishing industries,” Merkley said. “These consultations provide an opportunity for BOEM and existing stakeholders to share their vision and concerns and to work out a plan that will make wind deployments highly compatible with existing maritime industries.”

Additional information, including registration and details on how to submit written comments on the draft WEAs can be found at www.boem.gov/Oregon.

