Pursuit turns into standoff in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Douglas County pursuit turned into a standoff and hostage incident this past weekend.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday night, deputies tried to pull a vehicle over in the 2500 block of Strickland Canyon Road southwest of Roseburg.

The driver didn’t stop and continued onto Happy Valley Road. Deputies reportedly successfully deployed spike strips before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the passenger — identified as Carlos Bernal — got out of the vehicle and fired a gun at officers, who returned fire.

Bernal allegedly fled to a nearby home in the 100 block of Bunting Court and took two people as hostages. One of the hostages, a minor, was able to escape on their own.

Police said just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Bernal was taken into custody.

The second hostage, an adult female, was found alive but suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Bernal was also hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his leg, deputies said.

No further information was provided by DCSO.