Dozens of bald eagles make their yearly visit to The Dalles

“I used to take kids to the dam on an eighth-grade field trip. It was called the “dam field trip,” she smiled.

Murray was at Seufert Park near The Dalles Dam Visitor Center just north of Interstate 84 at exit 87 with a birdwatching scope to catch what happens here every winter.

“It’s mainly January…sometimes February,” she said. “Once in a while you can hear them talking.”

Park ranger Nicole Martinez works for the Portland District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If you have any ‘dam’ questions, she’s your ‘dam’ connoisseur.

“What’s cool is that now they’re living, they’re thriving,” Martinez said. “They’re you know, as the kids say, living their best life.”

Living their best life is this convocation of bald eagles. They’ve migrated away from frozen northern waters on the hunt for food. The Dalles Dam provides shelter from the wind and relatively calm waters to fish for shad.

“At the dam, the water doesn’t freeze over. So it just gives them more opportunities to get those fish and it’s quiet…it’s just, it’s a nice spot to just hang out and wait to get that meal,” said Martinez.