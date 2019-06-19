Road construction flagger killed in Klamath County crash

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A construction zone flagger was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling on Highway 140 East just outside of Klamath Falls.
According to Oregon State Police, on the evening of June 18, a gold Mazda driven by a 38-year-old Klamath Falls woman was traveling westbound on the highway when she entered an active construction zone near milepost 8.
Police said Gonzales struck a road construction flagger, identified as 45-year-old Daniel Wessel of Klamath Falls. Wessel died at the scene.
Highway 140 East was closed for about four hours after the crash.
OSP did not comment as to whether any charges would be filed in connection with the case.