Rough and Ready Mill site gets new owner; jobs coming to Cave Junction

Cave Junction, Ore.- The former Rough and Ready Mill site has a new owner. NBC5 News confirmed Tuesday Sparetime Supply Distribution has bought the site and plans to open a distribution center.
Sparetime Supply Distribution is based in the small town of Willits, California. Executive Vice President Andrew Hosford says the company is a wholesale distributor of gardening supplies, serving the garden supply stores where people in the community shop.
The distribution company bought the former mill site because of its central location between headquarters and northern parts of Oregon.
At this point, Sparetime Supply Distribution plans to repurpose the site through the fall and winter, then have the distribution center up and running by spring. In the meantime, the site may be used as a drop center for freight haulers.
Initially, the company plans to hire 10 to 20 people. Hosford says more people will likely be hired as the business continues to grow.