Russia continues bombardment of Ukraine’s infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (NBC) – As Russia continues its airstrikes on energy infrastructure across Ukraine Tuesday, authorities say water and electricity supplies have been restored in the capital.

Overnight, there were four cruise missile attacks in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava, but most of the cities are still recovering from the massive barrage of Russian rocket attacks across the country.

According to the Ukrainian prime minister, Russian missiles hit more than 18 critical infrastructures including power plants

80 percent of Kyiv lost water, now we understand from the local government, that both water and electricity have been restored inside Kyiv. That still includes emergency rolling blackouts and no one in the city has more than 24 hours of electricity.

Outside of the city is a very different story. Restoration and recovery in the smaller cities across Ukraine is a lot slower. The other thing we are watching is Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

There was an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Monday night and Russia not only suspended its support of a grain deal, it’s also refusing to guarantee the security of the ships leaving the Ukrainian ports.

President Zelenskyy says Ukraine will continue shipments of cargo ships carrying life-saving grain.

Often headed for the Middle East or Africa, they will continue these shipments even without Russian support.