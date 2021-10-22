Signs and signals for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MEDFORD, Ore. — It’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month. After Wednesday’s tragic homicide left one woman dead and the alleged shooter, her husband in the hospital, it’s important to know the signs of domestic violence and when to step in.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the United States. During one year, this equates to more than 10 million women and men. There are many red flags when it comes to domestic violence.
These range from extreme jealousy, to animal cruelty, to total financial control. But when these red flags pop up, the NCADV says there is help available. Locally, Community Works has a 24 hour help line for domestic violence survivors. The national domestic violence hotline is available 24-7 with calling, texting and online chat options.
There are many programs dedicated to helping survivors and their families out of dangerous situations. All of these programs say if you need help or think someone you know may need it to please reach out.
COMMUNITY WORKS HELPLINE at 541-779-4357
SAFETY CRISIS LINE AT 1-888-235-5333 FOR REFERRALS TO LOCAL PROGRAMS
NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) OR TEXT ‘START’ TO 88788
