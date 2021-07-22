Home
Siskiyou County’s mobile vaccine clinic updates schedule

YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County Public Health and “SnapNurse” are updating their mobile vaccine clinic schedule.

The clinic is offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The vaccines are free and don’t require an appointment.

The clinic runs Monday through Thursday in the following locations:

Mondays:

  • Dorris Community Center
    52900 Highway 97
    Dorris, CA 96023
    9:00am-11:30am
  • Weed Dollar General
    185 Boles St.
    Weed, CA 96097
    2:00pm-6:00pm

Tuesdays:

  • Etna Dollar General
    15 Telco Way
    Etna, CA 96027
    8:30am-2:00pm
  • Fort Jones City Hall
    11960 East St
    Fort Jones, CA 96032
    3:00pm-6:30pm

Wednesdays:

  • Hornbrook Chevron
    114 Copco Rd
    Hornbrook, CA
    8:30am-11:00am
  • Cowboy Statue, Railroad
    Park
    120 S. 11th St.
    Montague, CA 96064
    1:00pm-2:30pm
  • Seiad Valley Fire
    Department
    44601 CA-96
    Seiad Valley, CA 96086
    4:00pm-5:30pm

Thursdays:

  • Dunsmuir Dollar General
    5130 Florence Loop
    Dunsmuir, CA 96025
    9:00am-12:00pm
  • Yreka Dollar General
    100 E. Blake St
    Yreka, CA 96097
    2:00pm-7:00pm

 

 

