Siskiyou County’s mobile vaccine clinic updates schedule

YREKA, Calif. – Siskiyou County Public Health and “SnapNurse” are updating their mobile vaccine clinic schedule.
The clinic is offering the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The vaccines are free and don’t require an appointment.
The clinic runs Monday through Thursday in the following locations:
Mondays:
- Dorris Community Center
52900 Highway 97
Dorris, CA 96023
9:00am-11:30am
- Weed Dollar General
185 Boles St.
Weed, CA 96097
2:00pm-6:00pm
Tuesdays:
- Etna Dollar General
15 Telco Way
Etna, CA 96027
8:30am-2:00pm
- Fort Jones City Hall
11960 East St
Fort Jones, CA 96032
3:00pm-6:30pm
Wednesdays:
- Hornbrook Chevron
114 Copco Rd
Hornbrook, CA
8:30am-11:00am
- Cowboy Statue, Railroad
Park
120 S. 11th St.
Montague, CA 96064
1:00pm-2:30pm
- Seiad Valley Fire
Department
44601 CA-96
Seiad Valley, CA 96086
4:00pm-5:30pm
Thursdays:
- Dunsmuir Dollar General
5130 Florence Loop
Dunsmuir, CA 96025
9:00am-12:00pm
- Yreka Dollar General
100 E. Blake St
Yreka, CA 96097
2:00pm-7:00pm