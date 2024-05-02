Negotiations stall between ONA nurses and Providence Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Providence’s contract with the ONA expired in late March, but negotiations started well before then.

Providence said they have tentative agreements in place for safety and work schedules, but pay increases are the main sticking point.

Providence said they already offered a 14% wage increase, which would equate to about $7 to $8 more per hour.

But the ONA is asking for a 34% pay increase and Providence said ONA has not made any proposals around economics since mid-March.

Providence Medford’s Chief Nursing Officer Kate Kitchell said, “there is a gap, but we feel confident that we can close it as long as we have participation and movement on both sides. The proposal is in ONA’s court and we are eagerly awaiting a counter-proposal.”

Providence said they like to keep their negotiations local, but have agreed to meet with the ONA in Portland to continue their discussions in June.

Kitchell said they are disappointed the ONA is not willing to discuss anything in the mean time.

Nursing shortages have continued to impact rural communities in recent years, but Providence hopes to stay competitive within the market.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.