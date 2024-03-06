Sunrise Interview: Dr Christi McLain & Dr Jerron Jorgensen on Lyric Theatre

MEDFORD, Ore — Southern Oregon University Lyric Theatre is performing “The Ghosts of Gatsby”, a New American Jazz-Age Opera with multiple showings the next two weekends.

Stage Director Dr. Christi McLain and Music Director Dr. Jerron Jorgensen joined NBC5 News at Sunrise to talk about the production and what new opportunities it brings to both students and the community.

Three shows are Saturday, March 9th at EdenVale Winery at 3:30pm, 5:30pm, and 7:30pm. Four additional shows are Friday and Saturday, March 15th and 16th, at the Ashland Springs Hotel at 5:30pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets are available at oca.sou.edu, with limited seating.

Watch the full interview above.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.