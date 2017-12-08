Suspects caught in Klamath Falls with over $444,000 in cash

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Two men were arrested after they were found with nearly half-a-million dollars in cash and controlled substances in Klamath Falls.
On December 4, an Oregon State Police trooper stopped an SUV driven by 20-year-old Andrew Garrigan for a moving violation on Highway 140 near Memorial Drive. 27-year-old Jacob Runion was also in the SUV. Both men are from Houston, Texas.
The trooper was given consent to search the vehicle, where $444,030 in U.S. currency was found in manufactured compartments. Various prescription pills and suspected controlled substances including LSD were also found.
Garrigan and Runion were arrested on multiple charges, including money laundering, engaging in the financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and conspiracy.
The investigation into this case is ongoing. Police didn’t provide any further details.