Thousands of pounds of cocaine found floating off Italian coast

CATANIA, Italy (NBC) – Italian authorities pulled two tons of cocaine in floating packages out of the sea off the coast of Sicily this Monday morning.

The country’s Finance Police said a surveillance plane had spotted the large floating packages with an illumination device near the port of Catania.

The 70 floating waterproof packages were held together by a net.

Finance police in dinghies dragged the floating boxes out of the water and brought them to their headquarters in Catania where they discovered 1,600 packets of cocaine weighing a total of about 4,500 pounds.

Police estimate that the trove, one of the largest confiscated in Italy, is worth more than $400 million.

The Finance Police ships scoured the port of Catania on Monday morning looking for signs of boats that might have been involved in the drug operation.

