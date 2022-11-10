Tina Kotek declares victory in Oregon gubernatorial race

SALEM, Ore. – The race for the next governor of Oregon appears to be over, according to projections from The Oregonian/OregonLive and OPB.

Late Wednesday night, the calls were made that Democrat Tina Kotek will win the Oregon gubernatorial race, defeating Republican rival Christine Drazan.

Wednesday night, Kotek issued the following statement:

“Oregon faces major challenges, and I look forward to getting to work to solve them. I promise to be a Governor for all of Oregon. I will start by working tirelessly to deliver results on issues of shared concern across our state: housing and homelessness, access to mental health and addiction treatment, helping our students succeed, and supporting small businesses. “I ask Oregonians – no matter who you voted for in this election – to believe in our state, to stay engaged, and to help figure out solutions together. “I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve Oregon, and I will strive every day to be a force for positive change in our state.”

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Kotek was in the lead with 46.66% of the vote. She was trailed by Drazan, who had 43.81%. Nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson had 8.69% of the votes.

Kotek’s campaign plans on holding a press conference at 10:00 a.m. Thursday.