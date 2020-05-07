Josephine County Commissioners approve permit for mineral exploration of county land

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Josephine County Board of Commissioners has approved a three-year permit for mineral exploration.
Grants Pass based company, American Mineral Research will explore about 76 acres of county-owned land known as the St. Peter Mine property. According to commissioners, the company believes the land has valuable minerals on the property like tellurium and cobalt. The company will have three years to complete its search if anything is found it will be reported to the county.
“Whether or not the county would receive royalties or a percentage of the value as they sell it or mine it,” Josephine County Commissioner, Daniel DeYoung said. “That’s another process altogether.”
The county is working with its forestry department to ensure timber and land are maintained during the effort.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.