Home
Josephine County Commissioners approve permit for mineral exploration of county land

Josephine County Commissioners approve permit for mineral exploration of county land

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,
JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — The Josephine County Board of Commissioners has approved a three-year permit for mineral exploration.
Grants Pass based company, American Mineral Research will explore about 76 acres of county-owned land known as the St. Peter Mine property. According to commissioners, the company believes the land has valuable minerals on the property like tellurium and cobalt. The company will have three years to complete its search if anything is found it will be reported to the county.
“Whether or not the county would receive royalties or a percentage of the value as they sell it or mine it,” Josephine County Commissioner, Daniel DeYoung said. “That’s another process altogether.”
The county is working with its forestry department to ensure timber and land are maintained during the effort.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »