“Night to Shine” event tonight in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. — “Night to Shine”, a star-studded prom event for special needs kids is here in the Rogue Valley and happening this evening (2/9/24).

NBC5’s Natalie Sirna got a sneak peek at the First Baptist Church in Medford where honored guests will be walking the red carpet.

Volunteers have been working hard this week, setting up tables, blowing up balloons, and coordinating plans for tonight’s big night to make sure that these guests have an unforgettable time. The event takes three days of prep and one day of cleanup and transforms the entire church space.

Natalie spoke with some volunteers about what they were looking forward to the most:

“Dancing and walking on the red carpet.”

“Walking on the red carpet is kind of fun and you get to see all of the people and the paparazzi.”

“I’m excited about the whole dancing, but I’m more excited about my boyfriend and me.”

Organizer Dave Prince says safety is their first priority since they will be accommodating close to 600 people. The popularity of the event has organizers planning to expand for next year.

“So we’ve already started discussing what 2025 will look like. But it will be in this venue for sure here in Medford. We’re looking at opportunities of how perhaps having a second event simultaneously up in Josephine County,” said Prince.

Putting on this event requires the help of sponsors, local businesses, and of course plenty of volunteers. The entire event is volunteer-led, and many are passionate about contributing to this massive community effort.

Rebecca Wren, one of the volunteers at the event said, “It is really important for the people that experience a disability because it gives them time to, for one be with other people and their peers, and have a great time. They get to ride in a limo, they get crowned King and Queen, they get flowers, they get a swag bag.”

Parents and caretakers will be able to dine and watch the event from a respite room. There will be an onsite ambulance as well as MPD officers offering additional security for the event.

