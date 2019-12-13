Home
Police still searching for a man who ran from traffic stop in West Medford Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police are still searching for a man who ran from them at a traffic stop in west Medford earlier this evening. It all started around 4 pm.

Police tell us detectives tried to pull over a local man John David Lewis when they realized he was driving a stolen car, with stolen plates. Lewis drove off from the traffic stop, and a chase began. Police used a spike strip to stop the car, but say Lewis then got out and started running.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office sent out their K9 unit but didn’t find anything. They wrapped up their search before six, but Lewis is still at large. If you know anything about his whereabouts, you’re asked to call the police.

