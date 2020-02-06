South Medford’s lone senior demonstrates excellence for team on the hunt for championship

MEDFORD, Ore. — One South Medford Panther still remembers what it’s like to be apart of the team’s historic 100 game win streak, but she also knows what it’s like to lose it.
Now she’s the one setting the example the rest of the team is living up to.
“I lead by my example, and I hope that others look up to me because of that,” Senior, Bella Pedrojetti said.
Bella Pedrojetti is more than just one of the South Medford girls basketball team’s starting five. She’s also the only senior on the team, and that comes with a lot of responsibility.
“It’s just been a work in progress for us along the way,” she said.
When she began her high school career, Bella was part of an incredible 100-game winning streak. Now she’s trying to demonstrate for her team what excellence looks like on their way back to the top.
“Our leaders really try to set a good example for us on how we should practice how we should act and how we should be performing in a game,” Sophomore, Sierra Logue said.
“Her sophomore and junior year she immediately got thrust into being one of the oldest kids, for two years in a row we’ve had one senior,” Head Coach, Tom Cole said.
As a leader on this team with a lot of underclassmen, that youth is showing and a lack of maturity can at times be their downfall.
“We’ve struggled with that in some of our practices and it’s kind of been tough to keep everyone engaged because our maturity is still not all the way there at times,” Pedrojetti said.
But they’re pushing each other harder every day.
Even though her time here is almost done, Bella wants to leave a legacy while teaching her team: excellence must be earned.
“We’re just working in practice every day trying to improve and I really do believe that we can surprise some teams along the way,” Pedrojetti said.
Bella Pedrojetti’s father is Jimmy Pedrojetti who has worked in youth sports through Bulldog Boxing for years.
Devin Gooden graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication with a Master’s degree in Sports Journalism.
She has spent most of her life in Atlanta, Georgia and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Georgia in Business Management.
When she’s not reporting, Devin practices yoga, reads thriller novels and loudly cheers for her beloved Georgia Bulldawgs.