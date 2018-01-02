Truck runs into San Francisco pedestrians, 7 hurt

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/CNN) – Two elderly men are fighting for their lives in a hospital after they were hit by a box truck as they were crossing Geary Street at 21st Avenue in San Francisco. It happened around 3:30 in the afternoon after the driver made a delivery.
One victim is a 79-year-old man who has life-threatening injuries and is bleeding internally. The second is a 66-year-old man who has broken ribs and a punctured lung.
The truck then hit a family of five who were sitting at the light in their car. They got out with minor cuts and bruises but are still shaken up.
Witness Alden King, “yeah the truck it smashed into my door. And glass shattered over my face and it was scary. We were in shock at first.”
Police say the driver was detained in a citizen’s arrest by a Homeland Security officer who happened to be there at the time.
Sgt. John Bagnolo said “He saw the backup lights going on. See the box truck? At which point he jumped out and he did something, I don’t know if he put the car into gear, parked the car or turned it off or what he did, but he made sure that the truck wasn’t going anywhere. And at that point, he detained him until police were on the scene.”
They add that the driver only speaks Cantonese so they took him in for questioning with the help of a certified translator.