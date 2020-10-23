Tune in tonight at 7:30pm for an Election Special Forum with Congressional Dist. 2 & Secretary of State Candidates.

Watch on-air, online at kobi5.com/elections-coverage/ and on our Facebook starting at 7:30pm.

Home
Uber, Lyft must classify drivers as employees, court rules

Uber, Lyft must classify drivers as employees, court rules

News U.S. & World , ,

(CNN) — A California appeals court has dealt a blow to rideshare companies who want to keep their drivers as “independent contractors,” not employees.

On Thursday, the court ruled that Uber and Lyft must reclassify their drivers as employees. That means they would be eligible for benefits like minimum wage, overtime, paid sick leave, and unemployment insurance.

Both rideshare companies have threatened to pull out of California if they are required to bring on their driver as regular employees.

In response, Uber and Lyft are trying to get a ballot measure passed in California that would exempt them from the law.

The court’s ruling won’t make the change happen right away. The rideshare companies will have at least 30 days to comply with California law once the appeals process is over.

Uber and Lyft also have the option of appealing the ruling to the California State Supreme Court.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »