Washington and Oregon prisons vaccinating against coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU/CNN) – When you think of the coronavirus spreading quickly, you think of close quarters, like shared homes, but one place you may not think of is a jail or a prison. But according to corrections departments in both Oregon and Washington, they are on the list and have already started administering the coronavirus vaccine. Dr. Warren Roberts, the chief medical director for the Oregon Department of Corrections, was one of the first to receive the Moderna vaccine.

