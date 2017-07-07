Young man surrenders to police after mental health crisis

MEDFORD, Ore. — A young man is in custody after threatening to kill himself with firearms inside his home, or by police after some sort of altercation.
That led police to block the 300 block of Hamilton Street in West Medford as they monitored the situation, trying to get the young man to surrender peacefully.
Neighbors say he is a nice person but is going through a rough time.
“He’s a really good guy. He’s really cool,” said his friend Isaac Allen. “He’s very thoughtful and stuff, but he’s just kind of going — it’s been kind of rough for him lately.”
Luckily the scene ended peacefully, without any gunfire involved.