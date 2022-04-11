Better Health: Should you be an organ donor?

(The following is sponsored content.) NBC5 has teamed up with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center to bring you Better Health, a weekly report on staying healthy. This week Asante Health Expert Beth Coker speaks with Aimee Adelman from Donate Life Northwest about organ donation. An estimated 100,000 people are waiting for an organ donation that could save their lives.

There are several ways to become an organ donor:

Register at the DMV

Register at Donate Life Northwest

National Donate Life Registry RegisterMe.org