In this Financial Quick Hits with Kevin McDermott, we talk about Certificates of Deposit, or CDs. Kevin explains that a CD is a savings account that holds a fixed amount of your money for a fixed period of time. He says that these are one of the safest savings options, but they offer limited returns to investors. Learn more by watching this video.

