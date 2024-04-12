Medford School District predicting $15M deficit over next 2 years

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford School District is predicting a $15 million deficit over the next two years.

According to the MSD 2024-2025 Budget Preview Discussion, a number of factors are contributing to this deficit, including a decrease in enrollment and birth rate trends as well as heightened student needs.

John Petach, Finance Controller for the district says one of the biggest factors is inflation.

Petach says it feels like there is no sense of urgency from the state to support K-12.

“We’re not getting the reaction, and one of the problems is every time we talk to anyone, most anyone from ODE, maybe one or two exceptions, they say ‘well, isn’t your enrollment down?’,” Petach said.

Meanwhile, Michael Williams, the district’s School Board Director says the district and the Medford Education Association need to team up and lobby for more financial support from the state.

The MSD Budget Committee plans to meet next month to work on a proposed budget for the 2024-2025 school year.

