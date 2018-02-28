HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 Dr. Linda Schott, president of SOU and Katie Pittman, Dir. Division of Business, Comm. & Env’t. Five on 5 Dr. Linda Schott, president of SOU and Katie Pittman, Dir. Division of Business, Comm. & Env’t. Features Five on 5 February 28, 2018 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Linda Schott and Katie Pittman, discussing the new Masters of Business Administration degree offered on line, and how SOU is exploring on line education to meet the needs of adult education. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »