Five on 5 – Caleb LaPlante & Jag McClintock – Grants Pass Balloon and Kite Festival

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Jag McClintock with Fort Vannoy Farms and Chairperson and Founder of the Grants Pass Balloon and Kite Festival Caleb LaPlante discussing the upcoming the Third Annual Balloon and Kite Festival set to take place on May 31st through June 2nd. Further, they discuss the amount of balloons set to launch early in the morning, the mega flag making another appearance, as well as the other activities that will take place during the festival.
For More Information:
GPBALLOONFEST.COM