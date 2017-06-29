HomeFeaturesFive on 5Five on 5 – Christina Kruger – Pacific Power Five on 5 – Christina Kruger – Pacific Power Features Five on 5 June 28, 2017 Newsroom Staff On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Christina Kruger, the Regional Business Manager of Pacific Power discussing tips for energy use during the Summer. For More Information: http://pacificpower.net Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »