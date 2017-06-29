Terri Horman not guilty of gun charge

Yuba County, Calif. – Terri Horman, also known as Terri Moulton, has been cleared of a gun charge in California.
Kyron Horman’s stepmother was accused of stealing her former roommate’s handgun from his safe–the charge had nothing to do with the disappearance of Kyron.
Her two day trial ended Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutors told Portland NBC affiliate KGW jurors weren’t convinced Horman intended to keep the gun.
Horman has long been a person of interest in Kyron Horman’s disappearance, although she’s never been charged.
Kyron vanished from his elementary school in Portland seven years ago.