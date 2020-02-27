Five on 5 – Dwight Holton – Lines for Life

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Portland Lines for Life Executive Director Dwight Holton discussing how the organization does to prevent substance abuse and suicide by answering crisis lines, working in schools and in the community. He also explains how the organization started by working with veterans, their expansion to working with non-veterans, and how they continue to work with the National Veterans Crisis Line. In addition, he goes on to discuss the Lines For Life’s partnership with KOBI-TV NBC5 in our “In This Together” Campaign.