City of Medford seeks local input on housing and community development

MEDFORD, Ore. — When it comes to the lack of housing, the City of Medford wants to hear from you.
The city is looking to update their Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development.
One of three meetings was held tonight on the subject to hear from residents.
While some people attended, they’re looking for more feedback.
“We’re looking for a broad view and we wanna hear from different types of individuals and families,” said principal planner, Angela Durant.
There is a public survey people can submit online.
If you want to share your thoughts go here.
The survey closes March 3rd.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.