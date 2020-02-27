Home
City of Medford seeks local input on housing and community development

City of Medford seeks local input on housing and community development

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — When it comes to the lack of housing, the City of Medford wants to hear from you.

The city is looking to update their Five-Year Consolidated Plan for Housing and Community Development.

One of three meetings was held tonight on the subject to hear from residents.

While some people attended, they’re looking for more feedback.

“We’re looking for a broad view and we wanna hear from different types of individuals and families,” said principal planner, Angela Durant.

There is a public survey people can submit online.

If you want to share your thoughts go here.

The survey closes March 3rd.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »