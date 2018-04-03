Home
Five on 5 – Gary Penning – Grants Pass School Board

On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Gary Penning, Chair of the Grants Pass School Board, discussing a potential bond measure that could ease overcrowding in area schools, as well as provide other necessary improvements.

