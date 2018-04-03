On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Catlin Martin & James Price discussing the Beaty Butte training facility adoption event, how their organization gathers and trains wild horses in the area for adoption, and how you can get involved.
Five on 5 – Catlin Martin & James Price – Beaty Butte Wild Horse Auction
