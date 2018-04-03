Home
Five on 5 – Catlin Martin & James Price – Beaty Butte Wild Horse Auction

Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Catlin Martin & James Price discussing the Beaty Butte training facility adoption event, how their organization gathers and trains wild horses in the area for adoption, and how you can get involved.

