Five on 5 – Michael Rondeau – Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians

Five on 5


On Tonight’s Five on 5, we are joined by Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians CEO Michael Rondeau discussing the organizations further ventures into agriculture, how the wildfires and smoke has affected their businesses, and how tribal lands are managed during fire season.

