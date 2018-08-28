No charges in Arizona police beating

MESA, Ariz. (KPNX) – Mesa, Arizona officers captured on camera repeatedly punching a man in May were within their rights, a report from the Scottsdale Police Department said Monday.
The man, 33-year-old Robert Johnson, was a friend of the suspect in a domestic violence call officers responded to the evening of May 23.
Officers directed Johnson to sit down in an apartment complex hallway, but he instead leaned against the wall. One officer said in his report that he took Johnson’s posture as confrontational, so officers began punching him.
The Scottsdale Police Department reviewed footage from eight body cameras worn by officers, as well as the surveillance video from the apartment complex. The Monday release said that the body camera video “provided additional angles and audio that clarified what actually occurred.”
Though the Scottsdale report finds no wrongdoing by Mesa officers, the ultimate decision on charges will be up to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2C6GzSH