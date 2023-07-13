10-year-old girl reported missing in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Grants Pass are looking for a missing girl.

10-year-old Ava Sandgren was last seen in the area of Southeast 9th Street and Southeast L Street at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Grants Pass Police Department said that, based on her age, Ava is considered an “at-risk missing person.”

She was described as a white female, 5’2” tall, weighing 100 pounds, with straight shoulder-length hair in braids and brown eyes.

According to GPPD, she was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, denim shorts, and black and white Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information about Ava’s whereabouts is asked to call GPPD at 541-450-6260.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.