102-year-old woman still teaches swim lessons in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KVAL/CNN) – A 102-year-old Oregon woman is making a difference in her community. She’s been teaching swimming lessons for young ones for more than a half century now.

Multiple times a week, you can find Peggy Konzack in the pool helping babies six months to three years old get accustomed to the water at the Roseburg YMCA.

Teaching at YMCA since 1968, Konzack explained, “It’s just a joy in my life. I’m playing with them. I’m not working, I’m playing.”

Her instruction has been especially helpful to Jennifer Reid, whose daughter Lyla is deaf.

Jennifer said, “Peggy’s really great because she integrates a lot of gestures and simple signs. And especially the one-on-one, getting one-on-one support, just the three of us, learning to swim has made all the difference.”

It’s a teaching style that formed 54 years ago.

Konzack said, “I came here to the Y just to relax and swim and friends said, ‘How about taking my baby to the baby class?’ And I said, ‘Sure, I’ll be glad to.'”

And at 102 years old, she has no plans of stopping.

“I’m inspired to get up in the mornings, get ready,” she said. “And I still drive my car and come to the Y and spend the morning.”

Konzack’s been doing this class for so long, that she’s even taught multiple generations of the same families.

“Sometimes, I say, ‘Oh, it’s time to retire,’” she said. “And then someone will say, ‘No Peggy, keep going, keep going.’ So, here I am.”

Add it all up, and you have one woman who’s impacted an entire town.

Steven Stanfield, CEO of YMCA of Douglas County said, “Getting those kids safe around water. That’s our number one priority and Peggy has been a main person in being able to do that in our community.”

So Peggy will keep showing up. She’ll make the babies laugh. She’ll close each class by singing the hokey pokey. Then she’ll say goodbye. And come back and do it all over again.

“What else can I do that is more rewarding?”

On days she’s not teaching, Peggy swims 10 to 12 laps in the pool.

She credits her longevity to a clean diet and staying active.

