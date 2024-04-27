Crater Lake trail crew headed to Slovenia to help repair flood damage

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A crew of six trail maintenance experts from Crater Lake National Park is heading to Slovenia next month.

Since 2017 Crater Lake has had a sister agreement with Triglav National Park in Slovenia.

As part of this agreement, the two parks have exchanged experienced workers for various projects over the years.

Starting in May, the Oregon crew will aid in repairing damage done to Triglav’s more than 800 kilometers of trails by severe storms and floods in the last year.

The crew will be in Slovenia for three weeks, working to repair trails for the 100th anniversary of the park.

