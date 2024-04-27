“Grandmas2Go” founder honored for lifetime of advocacy for mothers, babies

MEDFORD, Ore. – A local woman was honored and celebrated Friday for her work in founding “Grandmas2Go”, a Rogue Valley non-profit that provides mentors and coaches to new families.

Linda Otto was presented with the “Champion of Children” award from the Family Nurturing Center for her lifetime of advocating for mothers and babies.

Linda founded “Grandmas2Go” in 2016 and since 2020 she has been collaborating with the Family Nurturing Center in its mission of improving the lives of children and their families in the Rogue Valley.

The non-profit matches trained women with experience as mentors and coaches for new families.

“We have wonderful volunteers, it’s an incredible program. We’ve supported so many families, and I am so honored to be here,” Otto said. “We invite anyone who wants to help families in our community, please join with us. We need your help, and the children do too.”

Linda says “Grandmas2Go” is still going strong and they’re planning to add grandpas to the services they offer in the near future.

