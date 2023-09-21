11 fires set off in Portland, prompting search for serial arsonist

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — Portland Fire & Rescue is asking for the public’s help to identify a serial arson suspect believed to have ignited at least 11 fires early Wednesday morning along a trajectory that crosses through most of inner Southeast Portland.

The first suspicious fire began at around 3 a.m. in the Kerns neighborhood near the corner of Northeast 28th Avenue and Sandy Boulevard, according to a news release from the fire department. From there, the arsonist apparently moved in a southwest and then southerly direction, setting off more fires in the Kerns, Buckman, Hosford-Abernethy and Brooklyn neighborhoods, with the final fire occurring just after 7 a.m. in Hosford-Abernethy.

The bureau’s Arson Investigations Unit is investigating with help from the Accelerant Detection Canine Team. Evidence collected at the scenes points to a serial arsonist, according to the news release, and the bureau released two surveillance photos believed to show a potential suspect.