173rd Fighter Wing releases statement about death of Kingsley Field airman

Update (01-03-23) KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Air National Guard fighter wing based in Klamath Falls released a statement about a local airman that was found dead in Benton County.

The 173rd Fighter Wing released the following statement about Steven Mainwaring Tuesday morning:

“Our hearts are saddened at the tragic loss of one of our team members, Senior Airman Steven Mainwaring. Steven was a Klamath Falls native, 22 years old, that joined Team Kingsley in September of 2019 as an Intelligence Analyst in Operations as a DSG. As we mourn our loss, we remind our team that there are many resources available if you need to talk. A great starting point for resources is your Chief, Squadron Commander, or a visit to the Resiliency Operations Center where you have access to the Chaplain, Director of Psychological Health, Military and Family Readiness coordinator as well as many other support resources. DPH and MFLC are available by phone today and tomorrow, and on-base Thursday through Sunday.”

(Original story) BENTON COUNTY, Ore. – A missing man with ties to Southern Oregon has been found dead.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring was presumed to be in the general area of Alsea, Oregon when he went missing on December 18, 2022.

Investigators believed he was driving a 1994 dark navy blue Ford Bronco with a large black metal roof rack.

On the afternoon of January 1, 2023, Mainwaring’s vehicle was found in the area of Mary’s Peak in Benton County.

Deputies said they found Mainwaring dead near the Ford Bronco when they arrived at the scene.

“An investigation completed by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office found no evidence of criminal activity or indications of foul play,” BCSO said.

According to a family member, Mainwaring was an engineering student at Oregon State University and a member of the local Air National Guard at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls. He was reportedly originally from Klamath Falls.

Investigators said at this time, there is no additional information related to this incident.