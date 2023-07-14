2 marijuana grow sites busted in Klamath County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A pair of search warrants led to thousands of marijuana plants at grow sites in rural Klamath County.

On June 15, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office searched a property on Plateau Drive northwest of Sprague River.

At the remote location, detectives found 3,200 illegal marijuana plants along with six greenhouses.

According to KCSO, the grow was irrigated by a residential well that used an estimated 787,000 gallons of water per year.

46-year-old Gustavo Miranda-Zarrabal was arrested at the scene and charged with unlawful manufacture and possession of marijuana.

About a month later on July 12, a search warrant was served at another illegal marijuana grow on Sprague River Drive. Over 1,300 marijuana plants were found at the property, KCSO said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the grow site was unoccupied at the time it was searched. An investigation regarding the property owner is ongoing.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.