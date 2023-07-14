Medford’s ‘Tree Top’ plant closing

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford’s “Tree Top” plant is preparing to shut down.

The facility on Fir Street — just south of downtown — will shut down on September 29.

According to the Washington State-based company, it has 77 local employees.

Tree Top, which produces juices and other fruit-based products, first announced in 2021 that it would shut down the Medford facility this year.

Tree Top says Medford employees will have the option to relocate to a similar plant in Washington or they can apply to other Tree Top locations to stay with the company.

The company’s press release regarding the closure can be found HERE.

