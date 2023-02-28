UPDATE: Women who went missing from Shady Cove found safe

Update (02-28-23, 2:20 p.m.) – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the two women from Eugene who went missing have been found. JCSO said, “The SAR Snow-cat located the women and they are healthy. Great job to everyone involved. More information to follow.”

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Search and rescue crews are trying to find two women from Eugene who went missing in Southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are actively looking for 21-year-old Taylor Marie Lange and 20-year-old Talia Esther Rosenbloom. They were reportedly last seen in Shady Cove Monday night.

According to JCSO, deputies searched all night in deep snow checking multiple travel routes from Jackson County to Eugene. By Tuesday, multiple search and rescue teams were out looking for Lange and Rosenbloom.

Deputies said the missing women left Shady Cove at about 5:20 p.m. on February 27 in a grey Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon plate 613HQJ.

Lange is described as 5’8” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Rosenbloom is described as 5’7” tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call emergency dispatchers at 541-776-7206.