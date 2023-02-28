Woman found dead in Gold Beach

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – A person was found dead in the City of Gold Beach Tuesday morning.

At about 10:30 a.m. on February 28, first responders were asked to check on an unresponsive person lying in the bushes along Ellensburg Avenue near Harbor Lane on the north side of Gold Beach.

City officials said when medics and police arrived at the scene, they found 62-year-old Dana Neville dead.

According to the city, Neville was from the Portland area and had been living in her car in Port Orford before she was arrested by Oregon State Police on February 25 in Port Orford.

She was reportedly booked into the Curry County Jail in Gold Beach and later released.

The city said she was last seen alive on February 26 at around 3:00 p.m.

According to police, Neville was offered help getting back to her vehicle but declined help from the Gold Beach Police Department. Police did not specify where her car was at the time.

“The investigation at the scene presented no indication of foul play or criminal activity,” Gold Beach police said. “The victim likely died of exposure as a result of rain and cold but has been transferred to the State Medical Examiner for the official manner and cause.”