CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The 2023 Jackson County Fair headliner concerts have been announced.

The Expo in Central Point said the following shows are scheduled for this summer and tickets are available now using the promo code “insider.”

July 12: Flo Rida

July 13: Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr.

July 14: Clint Black

July 15: I am King – Michael Jackson Experience

For more information, visit https://tickets.attheexpo.com/tickets.