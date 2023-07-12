3 burglary suspects arrested in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Three people from Grants Pass were arrested in connection with an apparent burglary in Eagle Point.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday evening there was a reported burglary in progress in the 1500 block of Brentwood Drive.

Witnesses were able to give police a description of the suspects’ vehicle and license plate number to dispatchers, JCSO said.

Less than ten minutes later, an Eagle Point Police Department officer spotted a car matching the description traveling on Highway 62 near the intersection of Nick Young Road.

Two minutes after that, the vehicle was pulled over by JCSO deputies near the Veterans Administration Domiciliary in White City.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said three people inside the vehicle were detained and items that are believed to have been stolen from the latest burglary were seen in plain view along with a gun.

JCSO identified the people in the vehicle as 34-year-old Nathaniel David Anderson, 31-year-old Eli Frederick White and 26-year-old Destiny Dezarae Barnett, all from Grants Pass. All three suspects were lodged in the Jackson County Jail for burglary, theft, felon in possession of a firearm and probation violations.

Investigators said they believe the suspects may be involved in other burglaries in the area.

