ASHLAND, Ore. – The City of Ashland now uses “Citizen Alert.”

The system allows the city to send out alerts during an emergency or advisories.

All Ashland residents — even if they had an account with the previous system “Nixle” — are urged to sign up for Citizen Alert.

To sign up visit https://www.ashland.or.us/Page.asp?NavID=18342.

