3 Josephine County Jail inmates hospitalized

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Three people housed in the Josephine County Jail had medical emergencies Wednesday.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said on the evening of July 13, an inmate had a medical emergency while in their cell. That person reportedly received immediate treatment and was taken to a local hospital.

While the incident was happening, two other inmates in another cell block ingested drugs that were smuggled into the jail, deputies said. They went on to experience overdose symptoms consistent with fentanyl.

All three inmates were taken to a local hospital for treatment. They’re now in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

No further information about the incidents was provided by the sheriff’s office.